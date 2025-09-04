The Raiders' Storied History Looms Large for This Veteran
The Las Vegas Raiders' history is a magnet to those who are students of the game. The Raiders hope to continue adding to that history this season and do so in a positive manner.
Raiders' History Speaks for Itself
The Raiders are one of the most storied organizations in the National Football League, and technically, one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. The Raiders' long, rich history still attracts players to the organization to this day.
Veteran Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was acquired via trade. Still, even he understands the history of the organization and how it ties into the history of the league.
"My opinion, man, historic. You think about the Raider logo, silver and black, Raider Nation. You think about history, man, just the history of the NFL is not there without the Raiders. And it's a big part of the international fanbase, right? The people who don't live in America, they see that logo, they recognize it,” Smith said.
“So to me, it's about history, but it's also about going out there and playing with pride. There's a lot of great players, a lot of great coaches who have also worn silver and black, and so I take great pride in that. And so I want to make sure I go out there and put the right things on tape so that they can all be proud of me."
As the Raiders prepare to kick off their first season with Smith under center and Pete Carroll calling the shots, anything is possible. Smith noted that his primary goal is to do his job correctly and make the right decisions. Then, he and the Raiders must execute.
"Yeah, that's exactly my game, just do the right thing, make the right decisions, get the ball out of my hands in rhythm, on time and accurately, and let the playmakers do their jobs. My job is to lay and then make the right decision. So, as long as I'm doing that with the guys around me, we should be fine," Smith said.
The Raiders need Smith to play productive football this season. Based on how he looked to training camp and practices, quarterback should be a position the Raiders are no longer concerned about. Smith instantly improves one of the NFL's worst to significantly hire.
