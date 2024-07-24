BREAKING: Raiders Sign Two Veterans Among Personnel Moves
COSTA MESA, Cal.--The Las Vegas Raiders had a highly successful day two of their 2024 NFL Training Camp here in Costa Mesa.
Moments ago the franchise announced some key personnel moves that will certainly impact the organization.
Per the team:
Raiders Sign WR Keelan Doss and OL Corey Luciano- LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Keelan Doss and OL Corey Luciano, the club announced Wednesday.
Doss, who began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2019, has played in 14 career games and totaled 17 receptions for 166 yards. Last season with the Chargers, he played in five games and caught six passes for 33 yards. Since entering the league with the Silver and Black, Doss has also spent time with Jacksonville, Atlanta, the New York Jets, and the New York Giants during his career. A native of Alameda, Calif., Doss played at UC Davis where he was a two-time All-American.
Luciano saw action in two games as a rookie for San Francisco last season after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Danville, Calif, native played in 35 games with 13 starts in four years at Washington after transferring from Diablo Valley College. As a senior in 2022, Luciano received third-team All-Pac-12 honors after starting all 13 games at center.
In an additional transaction, the Raiders waived/injured G Jake Johanning.
