Ziegler Adds Three Free Agents to Raiders Roster

Dave Ziegler continues to overhaul the weak areas of the Las Vegas Raiders roster, today he added three new free agents.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Dave Ziegler is a tireless worker, overhauling the few weak areas of the Las Vegas Raiders roster.

Projected to be a 12-win team, Ziegler isn't content and added three new players today.

Per the Raiders:

Raiders Add Three Free Agents

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Travis Koontz, CB Stanford Samuels III, and T Tyrone Wheatley Jr., the club announced Monday.

Koontz, an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, totaled 45 catches for 647 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the Red Raiders after transferring from Ventura College. As a senior, he registered career highs with 21 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

Samuels III was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and saw action in two games while spending the entire season on the practice squad. He played three years at Florida State, totaling eight interceptions in 37 career games.

Wheatley Jr. spent the 2021 season on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad after playing collegiately at Stony Brook and Michigan. He played tight end in college and is the son of Tyrone Wheatley, who played 10 years in the NFL, including six seasons with the Raiders (1999-2004).

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived C Brett Heggie and WR Tré Turner.

Ziegler has done an amazing job since joining the Silver and Black. While re-signing key players, and adding free agents, no one in the NFL has had a better offseason.

