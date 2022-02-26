Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Alabama’s LaBryan Ray has an opportunity to play in the NFL Draft to become a member of the Las Vegas Raiders

LaBryan Ray of the Alabama Crimson Tide came into Nick Saban’s program with high expectations and hope of one day playing in the NFL.

The former five-star recruit in 2017 was set to make an impact as an incoming freshman but was set back by a series of injuries throughout his college career.

After a rocky career in Tuscaloosa, Ray is projected to be selected in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders might be a team looking to add the services of the defensive lineman.

“Long and violent strong side defensive end who lines up all over the line for Alabama. From shaded nose in pass rush packages to over tight ends in base, displaying his good athleticism. Ray snaps out of his stance, threatening tackles vertically before coming inside with a violent hump or quick swim move. At extension he outreaches blockers consistently, twisting them with his violent hands. He can two-gap with his length and ability to disengage quickly. His lateral range is very good on the inside,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Throughout his injury-ridden career in Tuscaloosa, Ray continued to stay productive when he was on the field, collecting a total of 76 tackles (44 solos), 13.5 tackles for losses, six sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman leaned up and played with leverage against the run, making it tough for one man to move him out of play.

“Ray plays hard and delivers a hit when he gets home. He is smart and disciplined, playing his responsibility against the run. In the quick game he gets his hands on the football, batting passes at the line,” NFL Draft Bible added.

Not being able to play as many games as he desired due to injuries, he does display some flaws in his game including poor tackling and technique on shedding blockers with better hand technique.

As for the Raiders, they can draft a player on day three of the draft, who has the potential of becoming a starter one day. Ray’s upside is keeping him healthy and helping him develop into the player he expected to become in Alabama.

