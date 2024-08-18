Las Vegas Raiders' GM Tom Telesco Adds Lineback to the Silver and Black Roster
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Dallas Cowboys tonight here at Allegiant Stadium, but that doestn' stop General Manager Tom Telesco from consstantyly upgrading his roster.
Per the Raiders:
Raiders Claim LB Jackson Mitchell- Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.– The Las Vegas Raiders claimed LB Jackson Mitchell via waivers, the club announced Saturday.
Mitchell was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers out of UConn in May. He was released by the Panthers on Friday.
A native of Ridgefield, Conn., Mitchell led UConn in tackles as a senior, racking up 113 total stops, averaging 9.4 tackles per game, the 19th-most in FBS. He also finished with seven tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one interception. He posted five games with double digit tackles. He finished his career ranked third on UConn’s all-time list with 438 total tackles in four seasons.
Mitchell earned All-New England honors for the third-straight season last year and was invited to both the Hula Bowl and the East-East Shrine Bowl.
Telesco, earlier this spring addressed the rewards of building the Silver and Black roster. "Yeah, there were some pretty good ones today, Dylan Laube, Trey Taylor. Trey Taylor was just so thankful, M.J. [Devonshire] at the end. It's pretty neat. It's funny because when we do it, like with me, I'm making the call and I hate to say it but my mind's already thinking to the next one, because you're just kind of in this mode of just kind of keep working any you kind of forget that the kid on the other end of
the phone that is getting this phone call its changing his life. He has a chance to be a professional football player, he knows what city he's going to go to and it's the Raiders, and what's better than that to get a call from the Las Vegas Raiders. So, especially these kids today, there was a lot of emotions on the phone, but it's a life changing journeys for these guys to be here. So yeah, sometimes - I hate to say it, we do this every year and it's part of our job and we kind of lose track of that, but it was kind of cool to hear that from the guys today."
