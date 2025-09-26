Why It’s Not Too Late for the Raiders to Bounce Back
The Las Vegas Raiders have long waited for a running back of Ashton Jeanty's skillset. He is the best running back they have had since Josh Jacobs was in his prime. He has the potential to have a greater Raiders tenure than Jacobs, if the Raiders can field a somewhat competent offensive line.
Raiders' Offensive Line is Holding Jeanty Back
Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently listed nine players who are underperforming that he believes will turn things around. Patra named running back Ashton Jeanty as one of those nine players, as the No.6 overall pick has struggled to gain traction behind a subpar offensive line.
"If you’ve only box score-watched or stuck to NFL RedZone during Raiders games, the consternation surrounding Jeanty is understandable. The first-round pick has generated 144 rushing yards and one TD through three games. Five RBs have rushed for 140 yards in a single game this season. Jeanty’s career-high 63-yard outing on Sunday is tied for the 42nd-most rushing yards by a running back in a game this season," Patra said.
Patra noted that Jeanty's talent is undeniable, even on the professional level, as the rookie has shown flashes of what he can do, when the Raiders' offensive line blocked well enough. For the Raiders to reach their potential, they must help Jeanty out more than they have.
"It hasn’t been pretty, but it’s not for lack of talent. If you’ve watched the Raiders closely, you understand that, so far, the rookie is getting little help from his offensive line. He’s averaging 0.1 yards before contact, per PFF. He can’t take a handoff without almost immediately being hit," Patra said.
"That’s no way to live. Despite getting smothered, Jeanty ranks tied for fourth with 13 missed tackles forced and has five jaunts of 10-plus yards. On his two best runs of Week 3 -- 18-yarder and 16-yarder -- Jeanty finally got decent blocking and showed his ability to teleport to the second level. If he can get even a modicum of better blocking and Chip Kelly puts him in better situations, Jeanty should break through in a big way."
The Raiders made the right decision by adding Jeanty in the NFL Draft. However, they essentially left their offensive line intact. Through three games, the offensive line looks worse than it has at any point during the last two seasons. It has led to a slow start for Las Vegas' talented running back.
Las Vegas must add Jackson Powers-Johnson back into the starting lineup. Although the Raiders' offensive line had issues even with Powers-Johnson on the field, the unit played better with him than they did without him.
Carroll has made it clear it will not happen, but the Raiders should also consider putting Powers-Johnson back at center.
