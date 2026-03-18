The Raiders Make Yet Another Addition to Their Offensive Line

The Las Vegas Raiders were determined to fix their most pressing issues, and at the very least, they have done a solid job at trying to do so early in free agency. Although time will tell how the Raiders' offseason additions work out and how quickly, the moves deserve commendation at this point.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Radar

The Raiders fielded arguably the worst offensive line in the National Football League last season. The unit allowed the most sacks of any offensive line in the league. Las Vegas' offensive line paved the way to multiple forgettable accolades, such as finishing last in the league in rushing.

After drafting running back Ashton Jeanty last season with the No. 6 pick in the draft, and likely quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick this offseason, Las Vegas ' front office made it clear they planned to do whatever it took to fix their offensive line this summer.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office started as soon as possible, signing veteran center Tyler Linderbaum seemingly as soon as the legal tampering period opened. Linderbaum was the foundation of Las Vegas' 2026 free agency, and they secured him with ease. However, the line needs more.

Again, the Raiders wasted little time addressing a need along the unit. After losing offensive guard Dylan Parham in free agency, who started over 60 games for the Raiders, Las Vegas needed to replace him with a player who could start or at least push for a starting position.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

League insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday night that the Raiders have added yet another player to their offensive line. Las Vegas reportedly signed veteran offensive lineman Spencer Burford. It is fair to expect Burford to push for one of the starting guard positions during the offseason.

"Free agent guard Spencer Burford is expected to join the Las Vegas Raiders, per source. Burford, who visited the team today, reunites with head coach Klint Kubiak from their San Francisco days," Fowler said.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) watches the action from the sideline in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained what goes into building out a position group. Specifically, Spytek explained how he views filling out a position group with the right mix of young players and veterans moving forward, especially at positions of need.

“If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason. I think it's really valuable. The onus isn't on the vet to mentor those guys. It's just on to do the right thing,” Spytek said.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) watches the action from the sideline in the first quarter vs. the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Raiders still have a long way to go between now and Week 1, but meticulous improvement was the goal Spytek set for himself and the team entering this offseason. They are doing all they can to reach that goal.