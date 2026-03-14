The Raiders Must Compensate for Offseason's Only Real Loss
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The Las Vegas Raiders have set the pace of free agency, making several additions that should expedite their turnaround. Although the Raiders have made additions that some would consider big splashes, every notable move they have made has been a good signing at a position of great need.
A Loss the Raiders Must Address
The Raiders added Tyler Linderbaum to solidify their center position. That move helped solidify one of their offensive guard positions. However, the guard position opposite Jackson Powers-Johnson now must be filled, as the Raiders lost Dylan Parham to free agency.
Las Vegas likely planned for the loss ahead of time. However, they still must address the roster position, as Parham's departure undoubtedly creates another hole on a roster with many holes already on it. Parham started over 60 games for the Raiders over the past four seasons.
Kolton Miller solidifies left tackle. Linderbaum and Powers-Johnson will handle their respective positions. Right tackle remains unclear, as the Raiders have a solid tackle in DJ Glaze, who will likely improve with better play along the line and coaching. The Raiders could still add a right tackle.
The guard position now becomes a glaring weakness for the Raiders at this point in the offseason. Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek gave insight into how the Raiders will address their offensive line.
"Whoever the best five are, they'll be out there, and I love Jackson [Powers-Johnson]. He had a hard season, obviously, for a lot of different reasons. He's healthy now, and we're going to talk to Klint [Kubiak] and Rick Dennison and the O-line group, and we'll figure out the best five to run with,” Spytek said.
Spytek is correct in his assessment of Powers-Johnson, as his rocky season impacted things on and off the field. The Raiders' addition of Linderbaum at least eliminates a significant question that plagued the team all of last season, until Powers-Johnson's season-ending injury.
How to Address the Need
Caleb Rogers showed much promise at the end of the 2025 season and is a viable option to start next season. However, the Raiders would still be wise to add a starting-caliber guard to strengthen the unit's depth.
Las Vegas could address the needs via free agency, the NFL Draft, or both. Las Vegas is all but sure to add at least one offensive lineman in the draft, with one of its 10 picks. They could add several offensive linemen, including some who can play multiple positions along the line.
If the Raiders could find a serviceable option in free agency at an affordable cost, or draft their guard of the future this offseason, they would be setting up their offensive line for success. Las Vegas is a strong guard and several depth additions away from completing their revamping of the line.
Las Vegas has made solid progress along the line, as Linderbaum should set the tone for the unit. Miller and Powers-Johnson are generally dependable players. Glaze has shown potential, and with further development, could be who the Raiders need starting at right tackle moving forward.
The Raiders must circle the guard position and address it as soon as possible.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant