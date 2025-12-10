1 Move Would Give the Raiders the Spark They Need

The Las Vegas Raiders have not won a game since Week 6. As they prepare for their Week 15 road matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas is still searching for answers it should have had by now. Such is the 2025 season for the Raiders.

As currently constructed, the Raiders' roster is not strong enough to compete consistently in today's National Football League. Still, there are four weeks left in the season. That is plenty of time for the Raiders to continue making progress toward their goal of moving the team and franchise forward.

Jumpstarting the Raiders

The Raiders are likely to get Geno Smith back this week, after the veteran quarterback missed time in Sunday's loss against the Denver Broncos. Kenny Pickett stepped in nicely, leading the Raiders on two scoring drives.

Las Vegas scored 10 points in the fourth quarter against the Broncos. It was the most they have scored in a quarter since Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although Smith is the unquestioned starter for the Raiders, Pickett clearly got the Raiders going.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) reacts with wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) as the pair connected for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pickett played well, completing eight of his 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Pickett explained that he believes the Raiders are close to turning the corner. Considering how they looked with him on the field, he may be the quarterback they need to play behind this offensive line.

“We are close I think, because you see spurts of it, you don't see the consistency. That's what we're really chasing. In this league, you got to play four quarters of good football to get wins. You can't just throw a couple drives in there and expect to get wins," Pickett said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"We're just chasing for consistency every day, the guys are working, we're not going to quit with these last four weeks to go. We're all playing for each other, playing for the coaches. I'm excited to play these last four."

The Raiders are set to face Pickett's old team on Sunday. The Eagles are known for a stout defense and a solid pass rush, and Smith has struggled against such defenses. Pickett must stay ready.

"I've always tried to be as prepared as I can be. The only thing that I think you don't get as the backup is the reps, which is a huge piece. Outside of that, it's constant communication with Geno [Smith], the offensive line, the receivers, so we're all on the same page in case something happens like it did today, and you can go in there and operate and play good football. I'll always be ready for when my number's called," Pickett said.

