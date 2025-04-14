Why Raiders Don't Need to Draft a QB in 2025
Much has been made about the Las Vegas Raiders and their 2025 NFL Draft plans.
When the season ended, many expected the Raiders to be a team that would heavily consider drafting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall selection, should the right player fall to them at that spot.
Then, the team traded for Geno Smith, and those rumors were almost entirely squashed. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the team still adds a signal caller with one of its Day 3 picks.
But is that the best use of its draft resources?
Not really, and here’s why.
The Raiders not only traded for Geno Smith but also extended him, meaning they believed in his ability to lead the Silver and Black for at least the next two years. Would a fourth-round rookie unseat him as the starter this year or even in the next few years?
If you don’t believe a Day 3 rookie would usurp Smith as the starter, then you might think he would make a good backup. That’s fine, but Aidan O’Connell is more than capable of holding down that spot, and that’s what the team expects him to do, at the very least.
Many fans dismiss what O’Connell has been for the team in the last two seasons, but it is rare for a player to step into the role he did during his rookie season and play even at an average level.
O’Connell kept the team afloat and had them just below .500, not throwing an interception over his final four games in 2023. He also made the most of his opportunities when he stepped in as a starter last year.
Teams draft quarterbacks believing they can eventually step into starting roles. If the Raiders believe someone like Will Howard or Jalen Milroe can do that, then they would take him and let him sit as the emergency quarterback for at least a year.
However, is that the best use of their draft resources when the team has greater needs at other positions?
It would make sense for the Raiders to draft a quarterback they feel they can develop into a starter someday.
It just may not be the best investment.
