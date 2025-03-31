Why Raiders Could Bet on Jalen Milroe
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, which is less than a month away.
Well before the draft, the Raiders realized they needed to upgrade their quarterback room. So, they released Gardner Minshew II and traded for Geno Smith.
Despite adding their expected starter in Smith, the Raiders could still add to their quarterback room. They have Aidan O’Connell as Smith’s backup, but it is always a good idea to add to the most important position in football.
The Raiders likely won’t take a quarterback with their first-round pick, but they may take a developmental player in the second or third round.
That could include Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, commonly linked to the Silver and Black throughout the draft process.
The Raiders could take Milroe later in the draft and let him sit and develop behind Smith for a year or two. This would be an excellent way for them to find their quarterback of the future.
The biggest knock on Milroe is how raw he is as a quarterback. He struggles to throw into the middle of the field and often turns the ball over, throwing 11 interceptions in 2024.
By letting him learn and not relying on him to play meaningful snaps immediately, Milroe can develop his game and eventually be ready for game action.
If the Raiders bring in Milroe on the second day of the draft, he would likely be designated as the emergency third quarterback behind Smith and O’Connell. That allows him to take a de facto ‘redshirt’ year.
There is plenty to like about Milroe’s physical tools. He has a strong arm and uses his legs better than almost any quarterback in this draft class.
If Pete Carroll can get his hands on Milroe, he could help bring Milroe along. He knows a thing or two about developing mid-round quarterbacks, as he helped Russell Wilson become a successful player for a long time.
The Raiders must address several positions through the draft, but nothing is more important than finding a long-term answer at quarterback. Could they find that in Milroe, who is raw but talented?
Over the next few weeks, we will find out as teams finalize their draft plans.
Remember to follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.