The Raiders Named a Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey
News from around the National Football League could work in the Las Vegas Raiders' favor, as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to part ways. Considering how the offseason has gone for the Raiders at the cornerback position, they are a perfect fit for Ramsey.
It is debatable how much Ramsey has left in the tank. It is not debatable that he is better than any cornerback the Raiders have on their roster. Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks lost two starting cornerbacks in the matter of weeks.
The Raiders lost over half of its defensive starters from last season. While it is fair to argue not overpaying for players who helped them go 4-13 last season was a wise move, replacing half of a team's starting lineup on one side of the ball is never ideal.
However, the Raiders have made offseason moves they believe will help improve their team, but at an affordable rate. With the Raiders already saving money elsewhere, the Raiders should be in on the Ramsey sweepstakes, as the cost for him will be cheaper than what it will cost if they do not.
Las Vegas is dangerously thin at cornerback and must address the position before the season start. They are so thin at cornerback that it could singlehandedly be the defense's, and the team's downfall. John Spytek must at least try to acquire Ramsey, as he is just what the Raiders need.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY listed a few of the best fits for Ramsey. The Raiders making a move for the talented cornerback could boost their defense the way Geno Smith should boost the offense. Las Vegas has to make a move.
"The Raiders don't have a true No. 1 cornerback on their roster and released Jack Jones– who started 16 games and led the team with three interceptions – in early April. Pete Carroll's Seattle defenses typically relied on strong secondary play to carry them, so the 73-year-old coach would likely be interested in acquiring a player like Ramsey to provide his defense a boost," Camenker said.
If Las Vegas can add Ramsey and potentially another cornerback or two through the draft and free agency, they will be in good shape heading into next season.
