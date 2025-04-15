The Raiders' Draft Plans May Still be Up in the Air
The Las Vegas Raiders have needed a cornerback since last offseason. Even with veterans Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones returning last season, cornerback was such a weakness on the team that many believed the Raiders would potentially use the No. 13 pick in last year's draft on the position.
An unprecedented run on quarterbacks early in the draft forced the Raiders to go in an unexpected direction. However, their need for a cornerback remained. The need also reached a critical point during the season when Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett missed time with injuries.
Hobbs left in free agency, and the Raiders released Jones a few weeks later, making a weakness for the Raiders arguably their most pressing issue moving forward. Worsening matters is that Bennett has missed time with injuries in each of his first seasons in the league.
The Raiders believe in Decamerion Richardson. However, he must significantly improve this offseason after routinely being picked on by opposing quarterbacks last season. He has the talent to grow into a solid cornerback, but he endured more growing pains than most rookies.
Overall, the Raiders have one of the worst groups of cornerbacks in the National Football League at the moment. After trading for Geno Smith and adding Raheem Mostert in free agency, the cornerback position is arguably their most significant need heading into the draft.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY analyzed the top draft fits for Johnson. With the Raiders in possession of the No. 6 pick in the draft, they are in the perfect position to select any one of multiple players, but Camenker believes the Raiders are one of the best fits for Johnson.
"The Raiders just released Jack Jones and don't have much proven talent in their secondary. They could use a true, No. 1 cornerback, and Johnson's physicality, instincts, and size (6-2, 194 pounds) should allow him to slot into that role. Add in that he attended part-owner Tom Brady's alma mater, Michigan, and this could be a strong fit," Camenker said.
Las Vegas is likely concerned with Johnson's healthy issues. However, the Raiders must still do their due diligence on Johnson.
