Superlatives For Raiders EDGE Targets
The Las Vegas Raiders extended Maxx Crosby as well as re-signed Malcolm Koonce.
They are set at edge rusher, but in the NFL there is no such thing as too much depth (Koonce only on a one-year deal, too); look at the Detroit Lions in 2024.
The Raiders are in the position to nab talented edge rushers if they see fit, but who stands out in a talented group that features a few too many boom-or-bust prospects? Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman analyzed the top traits from the best players in the class, coming up with the best superlatives among this group of pass rushers.
If the Raiders want to take an edge rusher they might consider some of these names.
Best Pass-Rush Repertoire: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Wasserman: "Ezeiruaku is as pure a pressure generator as there is in this class. His greatest asset is his deep arsenal of pass-rush moves to the inside and outside of offensive tackles. He uses his larger-than-expected wingspan to long-arm blockers as well as set them up with feints to get to the outside. Ezeiruaku not only knows how deep his arsenal is, but he also knows how to sequence his moves as the game progresses."
Best Burst: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Wasserman: "Pearce’s explosiveness off the line of scrimmage is tantalizing. While he still needs to work on his pass-rush plan beyond that, there’s no question about his elite first step — the biggest reason he racked up 107 pressures and 21 sacks over the past two seasons. If that isn't enough proof, Pearce raced to a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the best time among the edge defenders who participated."
Best Bend: Abdul Carter, Penn State
Wasserman: "Carter has a ridiculous ability to maintain leverage out of his stance and dip his shoulders to adjust while engaged with blockers. He finds a way to bend underneath offensive tackles without losing any momentum along the way. In just one year as a full-time edge defender, he found the right combination of explosiveness and bend to become an elite edge rusher in the NFL."
Best Long Arm: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Wasserman: "Ezeiruaku has a keen understanding of how to use his wingspan to apply pressure and set up his next move. His hand placement is superb as a pass rusher and in the run game. If Ezeiruaku consistently wins with his length, the combinations of moves he can create throughout a game feel endless."
Best Bull Rush: Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Wasserman: "Swinson put some ridiculous bull-rush reps on tape where he cleanly forklifted offensive tackles off their feet and into the quarterback's lap. That power, as well as his excellent hand usage, is the reason he earned an elite 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade and generated 60 pressures in 2024. Swinson will need to play in a defense that prefers stand-up outside linebackers as its primary edge defenders, but he has more than enough power and potential to shine in the NFL."
Best Swim Move: Mike Green, Marshall
Wasserman: "Green wins in multiple ways as a pass rusher, and one is with a devastatingly quick swim move. Of course, he had a major athletic advantage playing in the Sun Belt, but he uses his swim move to disengage with blockers as effectively as any player in this edge group."
Best Spin Move: Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Wasserman: "Scourton featured his swim move more prominently in 2023 as a Purdue Boilermaker, when he earned an elite 90.9 PFF pass-rush grade. When he’s able to build momentum as a stand-up rusher, he can quickly get to his spin move as offensive tackles brace for a burst to the outside or his power. If Scourton is unleashed in the NFL more than he was at Texas A&M in 2024, expect to see plenty of his spin move."
