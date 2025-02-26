Moments Ago 2025 NFL Draft Top Prospect Abdul Carter Talks Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the true stars of the 2025 NFL Draft has the Las Vegas Raiders on his mind.
During Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter's podium session at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Carter revealed that he is set to speak with the Raiders this week. Here is what he had to say on the Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll.
"All good impressions for me. I feel like they are really interested in me. I am interested in them. All good impressions so far," Carter told Las Vegas Raiders On SI.
Carter had a completely dominant 2024 season, recording 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as he became the next great Penn State pass-rusher.
Penn State has consistently put pass-rushers into the NFL in recent years, including Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Miami Dolphins first-round pick Chop Robinson.
There does not appear to be much debate on who the best edge rusher in this year's class is, with Carter using his final season at Penn State to establish himself as the best pass-rusher -- and perhaps best player -- in the entire country.
The Raiders have the No. 6 pick in this April's draft. It seems like a bit of a pipedream that Carter could somehow fall past the first five picks, but he would certainly be an elite option to add to a Raiders defensive line that already has Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
With defensive coordinator Patrick Graham back in the fold, the Raiders seem like a truly ideal landing spot for the elite pass-rusher. Time will tell if the stars align for Carter and the Raiders.
