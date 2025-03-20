Another Prediction for Milton to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have their starter for 2025 in Geno Smith, whom they made a trade for before free agency began.
The move allowed them to be flexible in the upcoming NFL Draft. They also have a variety of options beyond the draft, too.
A common sentiment around the league is that the New England Patriots are willing to deal Joe Milton III, a second-year backup with outstanding physical traits; he is athletic and possesses one of the strongest arms in the NFL. A project through and through, Milton is a potential boom prospect with a high ceiling.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan named the Raiders as a potential candidate to land Milton. The reasoning? Minority owner Tom Brady's ties to his former team.
"It would be WILD to see the Patriots call up their old pal Tom Brady and coordinate a trade that gives the Raiders a quarterback, but this makes sense for Las Vegas even after the trade for Geno Smith," wrote Sullivan. "He is currently only signed through the 2025 season, but there is a logical school of thought that the team will extend him in some capacity. However, Smith is still 34 years old and will turn 35 in the middle of next season. Trading for Milton gives them an opportunity to land a young developmental quarterback to work behind Smith over the next few years before handing him the keys to the offense, if all goes according to plan."
Sitting Milton behind Smith and developing him seems like a strong option, considering the NFL Draft has a weak 2025 quarterback class and Milton already has a year of NFL experience under his belt.
Per a previous report from Las Vegas Raiders On SI, Boston Globe Senior NFL writer Ben Volin took to X, formerly Twitter, during the NFL Combine saying, "A former Patriots asst coach said to me this week in Indy: 'If you’re the Raiders, why not trade a third round pick for Joe Milton?' Milton only makes $960k in 2025. And this coach, no longer in NE, considers Milton 'the 2nd most talented QB available' behind Stafford."
