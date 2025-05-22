Why Raiders' GM John Spytek Is Big on Leadership
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making moves all offseason long. All the moves have been the right ones, and have set the franchise up for success in 2025 and beyond.
One of the biggest moves that the Silver and Black made this offseason was hiring John Spytek as their new general manager. Spytek is one of the best, if not the best and coming general managers in all of the National Football League. The Raiders also hired Spytek because they know his history with finding the right players to best fit the team he is on. Now he can bring that to the Raiders.
Wherever Spytek has gone, he has been well-respected around the league, and everyone was always talking about him becoming a general manager. And now Spytek will get his chance with the Raiders and will look to be one of the reasons why the team will go back to their winning ways, starting next season and for many years to come.
Spytek, alongside head coach Pete Carroll, made it clear that he and Carroll are trying to get started right away and start winning games in 2025. They are not going to sit around and wait a couple of years to get things going in the right direction. And that is another reason many like the Spytek hire.
Spytek has already gotten to work this offseason in making the Raiders better. The biggest move Spytek has made for the team so far was trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. That gives the Silver and Black a quarterback who will give them stability in the most important position in the NFL.
One thing that Spytek is big on is leadership from top to bottom.
"You know, this is the ultimate team sport," said Spytek. "And it is so much bigger than any one of us. Whether it is a coach, a GM, or a player, it takes all of us. And the draft you know, there is such excitement around it now. And I just want people to appreciate all that goes into it," Spytek said on the NFL Spotlight Podcast.
"You know I am a scout at heart. I am a personal person at heart. There is part of me that really enjoys kind of working in the shadows and you know, it is a little bit ambigous or nebulous as to what we actually do and then we get kind of lost in it sometimes and I just had thought one day like I want people to really understand, like all the people that it takes to put together a draft board and have their names said."
