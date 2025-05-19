Spytek, Carroll Have Cohesive Plan For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made sweeping changes this offseason, naming John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll their head coach.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports analyzed the offseason of every league team with a general manager and head coach in their first season.
"First and foremost, Spytek is impressive. He has a quiet command of the operation; that much was clear in post-draft press conferences. Spytek and Carroll had not worked together, but it was clear the chef (Carroll) gave the grocery list to Spytek and the latter delivered. Carroll is looking for competitive, no-nonsense players, so the team's board may not have been as expansive as other organizations," Edwards said.
Edwards noted how Spytek's belief system will continue to factor into how he builds out an improved Raiders roster that still needs help moving forward. The Raiders have a clear plan in mind and are sticking to it.
"Spytek believes in building talent and depth on the offensive line, so it should not be surprising if one or two are taken each year -- regardless of whether or not that is in the first round or later in the draft. Carroll is grounded in his belief that the offense flows through a strong running game, so the running back and offensive line are pivotal in bringing that vision to life," Edwards said.
In Spytek's first offseason with the team, the Raiders put together what may be one of their best draft classes in recent memory, after also doing so last season. Las Vegas' draft class was led by running back Ashton Jeanty, who should help fix last season's league-worst rushing attack.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network said, "Ashton Jeanty offers outstanding playmaking ability and possesses the game-breaking attributes to justify a team spending high draft capital on a non-priority position, such as running back. He offsets his average size with outstanding speed, burst, and vision.
"Jeanty is a short running back but has a dense build with a sturdy lower body. While not possessing imposing size, Jeanty has rare contact balance and can easily bounce off would-be tacklers without losing speed or stability. He is a scheme-versatile back who shows the ability to excel in a power and gap scheme or a wide-zone-oriented offense and displays outstanding vision."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Spytek and Carroll
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Spytek and Carroll