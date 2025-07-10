How Will Raiders OC Chip Kelly Utilize 12 Personnel Packages?
The Las Vegas Raiders knew that they had to get better on the offensive side of the ball next year. Last season, the offense was bad, and the offensive coordinator position was not good for the Raiders either. One thing that the Raiders made sure they did this offseason was get an offensive coordinator with a lot of experience calling plays, and they did that.
The Raiders went out and added veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly comes over from the college ranks, where he led the Ohio State offense to the National Championship game and will be willing it all last season in college. Now, he is back in the NFL and is looking to help the Raiders' offense and get them playing good football next season. And he has a lot of weapons on the offensive side.
One position group on the offensive side of the ball that is getting overlooked is the tight end group. The Raiders' tight end group is made up of two excellent tight ends who are still very young in their NFL career but play like veterans. Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL, and he showed last season why he has earned that by breaking a lot of records.
The other tight end is special in his own right, and that is Michael Mayer. He was the best tight end in the 2023 draft class. Mayers does it all. He is a good blocker and a pass catcher. And knowing how Kelly likes to use his offensive weapons, there are going to be 12 personnel plays called next season. But will Kelly make an offseason around that personnel?
That personnel group on the field can give opposing defenses a lot of different problems. Bowers and Mayer do a lot of things right that you do not see from most tight ends. Kelly can call a pass play or a run play with both of them on the field. It keeps the defense on their toes because they do not know what is coming.
And Kelly wants to use Mayer a lot in his offense next season because there has been a lot of team calling the Raiders if they want to trade Mayer, and the Raiders have shown no interest in doing that. It is going to be interesting to see what Kelly has in store for his tight ends next season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the tight ends and this season.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.