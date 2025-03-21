Former Raider Jon Gruden Wants to Return to the NFL
The Raiders franchise have had their share of well know head coaches. The Silver and Black have also always given opportunities to multiple coaches throughout their franchise's history. Now one former head coach wants another opportunity at being a head coach in the National Football League.
Former Oakland Raiders and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is still holding out hope that he can once again become a head coach in the league.
Gruden had two different stints with the Raiders organization. The first one was from 1998-2001 and the second one came many years later in 2018 and lasted to 2021.
Gruden is one of the most well-known head coaches in Raiders franchise history. Raider Nation has always loved his energy and personality as a coach for the Silver and Black.
"I miss it. I am scratching the itch right here," said Jon Gruden on the Fitz and Whit podcast. "I have more people come in here the last few weeks than probably any coach in the league. College guys, NFL guys, so I am studying everyday, scratching that itch. I would like one more chance to do it because I thought we had that team on the right trajectory. We were 3-0, we beat three straight playoff teams and I thought we had a good young team. And it really crushes me to really see how everybody went different directions real fast."
"So deep down I am kind of hoping someday I get a chance, but I am definitely not counting on anything. I have reinvented myself."
Gruden also talked about losing certain players in free agency during his coaching career.
"I am sure there is. A lot of it, I do not want to blame anybody or come on some show like you know we screwed this up ... I remember the Khalil Mack thing, I came out basically the booth to go coach the Raiders and I do not want to walk into Oakland without my best players. I did not realize his contract was expired and that he was an unrestricted free agent. And it was very difficult to get him resigned. That was a tough pill to swallow when you walk into the building and you got a 26 year old pass rusher that you do not even get a chance to talk to. That was tough."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.