Jon Gruden Shares Special Raiders Moment
The Raiders franchise has had its share of great moments from the past when they were in Oakland and Los Angeles. Now they are trying to make more great moments in Las Vegas.
The Silver and Black have a historic line of players and coaches. Some are Hall of Famers, and some will always be remember as Raiders when they are talked about.
One of those iconic figures of the Raiders franchise was former head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden brought the energy every time as the team's head coach. And he was beloved by Raider Nation.
Gruden recently shared a moment from his Raider days because of what current face of the franchise player Maxx Crosby sent to him.
"I am getting a little nervous, I am getting a little emotional, said Gruden on a video posted by him on X/Twitter. "Right here in the Raider room, we got the great Al Davis right here, got my favorite Raider Jack Tatum, Jerry Rice, all my old game plans, I am shaking."
"This is going to bring tears to my eyes, Maxx Crosby, I tell you what, you are the best man. This is the greatest gift ever. That is one of my favorite guys I ever met, Maxx Crosby."
Gruden continued to open up the package that was sent to him by the Raiders and found some of his old stuff in there.
"All the Raider gear, it is just going to make me cry. I love it ... This is phenomenal. This is the greatest NFL box of all time. When you close your eyes and say Silver and Black what do you think of? The Raiders, that is exactly right."
"I feel good again. Pete Carroll, Geno Smith is in town, we got the draft coming up, we got Malcolm Koonce, we got Maxx Crosby, and we got Christian Wilkins coming back healthy. We are going to have a pass rush that replicates the great ones in Raiders history."
Gruden spent two stints with the Raiders. First in Oakland from 1998-2001. Then, years later, coming back from 2018-2021. Gruden is now a member of Barstool Sports, where he continues to share his great football knowledge.
