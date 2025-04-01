What the Raiders Can Learn From Josh Jacobs
Yes, he is a Green Bay Packer now.
But the Las Vegas Raiders' selection of former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs in 2019 at No. 24 overall was a good draft pick.
Jacobs performed to expectations.
He had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the desert to go with two Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022 when he rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns.
That 2022 season garnered him an interesting accolade from Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick: it is the highest-graded by an No. 24 pick across the last decade.
"Jacobs has been one of the three highest-graded running backs in the NFL in three of his first six seasons," Chadwick wrote. "The current Green Bay Packer trails only Derrick Henry with 362 forced missed tackles and 4,971 yards after contact since being drafted in 2019."
This is no surprise, as Jacobs was named the 10th-best player that season by PFF's Sam Monson. No running back was ranked higher than the former Raiders star.
"Jacobs broke 90 tackles this season on 339 rushing attempts, gaining over 1,100 yards after contact behind a Raiders offensive line that improved as the year wore on but was far from dominant," Monson wrote. "Jacobs averaged 3.4 yards per carry after contact and accumulated 94 rushing first downs — 21 more than any other back. "
The Raiders are in the position to land another top running back, albeit a more blue-chip name in Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is arguably the most touted prospect at the position since Saquon Barkley came out of Penn State in 2018; he is a generational talent, too.
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value," wrote NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior.
"The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
The Raiders could very well be getting another first-team All-Pro-type runner in Jeanty, and one with a far higher ceiling than Jacobs. "Position value" did not matter for them in 2019, and it shouldn't in 2025.
If Jeanty is their guy -- they need to take him.
