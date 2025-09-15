Former Raider Joins Hated AFC West Rival
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to their long-time AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, tonight on Monday Night Football. Everyone is going to have their eyes on this matchup, not only because it is a great rivalry game, but because it is going to be a primetime game.
These are two teams that do not like each other. They have had many battles that were great over the years. Now they will look to battle it out once again at Allegiant Stadium. Something is going to have to give in this matchup.
But before we get there, the Chargers pulled a fast one and signed one former Raiders player. The Chargers signed linebacker Kana'i Mauga. The Chargers announced the move on their website. It remains unknown if Mauga will be active for tonight's game. The Chargers will be without another former Raider in this game. Linebacker Denzel Perryman will not play. One thing that we know is the Chargers are very thin at the linebacker position, and it is a move that makes sense.
Kana'i Mauga
Mauga is in his third season in the NFL. He played his college ball at USC. He played in a total of 17 games for the Raiders between 2023 and 2024. Mauga has some strong upside, and with the Chargers, it can be the move that he needed to get him going in his career as he looks toward taking the next step.
This is going to be a big game for the Silver and Black. It is their home opener, and that stadium is going to be rocking. It is also their first game in the division, and it can set the tone for the rest of the way when they face a divisional opponent. Last season, the Raiders did not win any AFC West divisional games. That is something that they want to change. And if the Raiders have any thoughts of winning the division, these are games that you must win.
Both teams will need all hands on deck for this matchup. They want to have multiple players available in this matchup because you never know what is going to happen, especially in divisional games.
