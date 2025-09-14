The Vast Importance of Raiders' Clash with Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll is set for yet another matchup against Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. Their matchups span decades between college football and the National Football League.
Raiders Blocking Out the Noise
Las Vegas' Week 2 matchup against the Chargers gives the Raiders a chance to get off to a dream start to a season that has reasonable expectations. Still, Carroll believes Monday is just another game.
Following practice this week, Carroll explained that there are no added aspects to the game. Carroll noted that his main concern is the game itself, and not any of the many storylines that surround Monday night's matchup.
"This is a division game, and it's the next game on our schedule, and it's a championship freaking game to me, and that's the only way I've ever looked at these games. Is there some game that's more important than another that you're going to try harder because you're playing somebody or somewhere or whatever? I don't believe in that. We don't talk like that,” Carroll said.
“These guys are hammered with that thought that every game, every chance, every time we go out, we're going to give it everything we got until it's over, and then we're going to recalibrate by going through the process of the week, and we're going to do it again. So this has felt like a championship preparation.
"I just told them that it was a championship Friday on the field, and it doesn't matter who, where or whatever, to me. And maybe that's why we've been okay on these prime-time type of games. For years, we've been good at it because we know how to how to approach it. And hopefully we'll be able to do that again and perform like we're capable."
The Raiders may mentally approach this game as if it were just another game, which is fair for them to do. It is only the second game of the season, there is no need for the Raiders to put any extra pressure on themselves to win on Monday night.
However, it cannot be overstated how many positive things could come from a win against an AFC West foe and a 2-0 start to the season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.