Raiders' Pete Carroll Approaches a Defining Road Finale

If history from this season has taught us anything, it is that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to get blown out on the road. At least it will be the last one of the season for Raider Nation and many around the franchise.

The Raiders have not had anything to show for since Week 6, which was their last win. Now they will head to Houston to face the Texans. And the Houston, the Raiders do have a problem, and it is not going to be good to watch, for Texans fans, it will.

The Raiders will be going up against one of the best defenses, if not the best defense in all of the NFL, this season. The Texans' defense is no joke, and they could come after you with three, four, or if they want to send the blitz, they will.

Whatever it takes, they are the best right now at getting after the quarterback and bringing him down hard. It is not going to be fun for this Raiders offense that has struggled all season. It has been terrible, and going up against this team is going to be ugly.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

One More Time on the Road for the Silver and Black

The Raiders have not performed anywhere close to well on the road, outside of their Week 1 win in New England, which is still a shocker to many, but that is the one outlier. They went to the nation's Capital and got blown out. In Indianapolis, it did not get any better. They got blown out by their AFC West long-time rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense was a no-show in Denver on that cold Thursday night in Mile High.

They went to Los Angeles, where they have a great fan base, and did not show up, just like they have been doing to Raider Nation all season at Allegiant Stadium. And last week in the city of brotherly love, against the defending champs, it looked like a practice game for the Eagles, as they were trying new things to get their offense going in the right direction. The Raiders scored zero points once again.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This week in Houston could be similar to what we saw from this Raiders team last week. And with another embarrassing road performance, the front office has to say this is enough and let go of Pete Carroll . It is not the decision that they want to make at this point in the season, but what is the difference between Week 16 and the end of the season?

