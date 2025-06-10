WATCH: Raiders Tackle Kolton Miller Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV-- Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller is one of the best in the business. Some have ranked him as the best No. 15 overall NFL Draft pick of the last decade. He is ready to lead the Raiders' offensive line once again.
Following minicamp, Miller addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' safety Jeremy Chinn spoke following Organized Team Activities. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: What are your initial impressions of playing under Patrick Graham?
Chinn: "Great, I mean, he's very communicative. He wants us to understand why he calls things in certain situations so that way it can be easier for the players on the field. Like, when we get in certain situations, just kind of know what he's thinking. And so, we can all get in line."
Q: Something he said just a couple minutes ago was the reason why you're so good is because you're so confident in your preparation and what you put in to being as good as you are. Can you speak on the testament to that?
Chinn: "I appreciate that. But I mean, I think you are what you do. How you do anything is how you do everything. So, anything is definitely a huge part of anything you do in life, but football specifically, just the workload that goes into it physically and mentally. It's not something you just show up and take care of business. So there's a lot of preparation that goes into it, and I take a lot of pride in that."
Q: Your DB coaches told me the other day that they see you as a chess piece. Like how much pride you take in your versatility?
Chinn: "A lot of it, I feel like I can affect the game in a lot of ways, in a lot of different spots. In this defense, it's allowing me to do that. So, super exciting."
Q: Biggest thing you've learned about this team throughout OTAs and then about your position group? Chinn: "We have a lot of competitors. This team, we're going to compete, like even today, just going back and forth with the offense and just competing against those guys. We're just going to make each other better. So, it's great having a group of guys that can just, iron sharpen iron."
