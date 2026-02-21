Analyzing the Raiders' Most Pressing Defensive Needs

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to fix their flawed roster with what could be a massive offseason for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas has a blank slate roster-wise and must thoroughly address several issues in order to have a productive 2026-27 season.

Obvious Needs

The Raiders have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. However, they have the best collection of draft picks and free cap space of any team in the league as well. Las Vegas' front office is set up to make sweeping changes to a roster that is desperately in need of talent.

Las Vegas has several needs on both sides of the ball, which will be discussed below. The positions mentioned below do not include the glaring hole Las Vegas has at cornerback, as that is an obvious need and has been for several seasons. Cornerback is undoubtedly the unit's most significant need.

Safety

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao is talented. Veteran Jeremey Chinn played well overall this season, but the Raiders still need more. The Raiders' group of safeties after Pola-Mao and Chinn consists of Terrell Edmunds, Tristan McCollum, and Lonnie Johnson.

Whether they add players to the position group to push for a starting position or for depth purposes, the Raiders cannot enter next season without addressing the safety position. It is a quiet need, only because their other needs on the defense are much more pressing. Still, they must add to the group.

Linebacker

The Raiders signed veteran linebackers Devin White, Elandon Roberts and Jamal Adams last offseason. The three linebackers played most of the season for Las Vegas, spending an extended amount of time on the field, as the Raiders routinely lost the time-of-possession battle.

All three of the linebackers were serviceable. White was the best of the three. However, all three signed one-year deals with the team and are set to hit free agency this offseason. Without those three linebackers, Las Vegas is nearly empty. They must replenish their linebacker corps.

Defensive Ends

The Raiders have depended on Maxx Crosby and a collection of other defensive ends to bookend their defensive line. However, with Crosby surrounded by trade rumors and Malcolm Koonce set to become a free agent, Las Vegas could quickly be down two starting defensive ends.

It would take multiple players to make up for Crosby's production, and losing two starting defensive ends only adds to a defense that could lose multiple starting linebackers for the second consecutive season, and potentially a starting corner. The Raiders have to address the defensive end position.

