Raiders Must Use Their Greatest Strength to Mask Greatest Weakness
It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders' most significant weakness headed into this season is their group of cornerbacks. The position group was has been an issue for a while. Many thought the Raiders were in the market to draft a cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders entered last season with and Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs as their best cornerbacks. Hobbs joined the Green Bay Packers in free agency this offseason, and the Raiders parted ways with Jack Jones not long after, leaving massive holes at cornerback.
While they were far from the best corners in the league, the Raiders knew what they were getting out of those three players entering another season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Bennett has shown he has potential, but has not shown he can stay healthy, leaving a question mark around the Raiders' best cornerback. Las Vegas added former first round pick Eric Stokes but have decided to roll the dice at cornerback this upcoming season.
However, the Raiders' front office's decision to lean on Bennett, Stokes, and Darnay Holmes comes with the assumption that they either extremely trust those group of players or, they have a plan in place to help make up for that deficiency.
Athough it is fair to suggest the Raiders could use another cornerback on their roster, they have enough talented corners they can squeeze improve play out of with a new and improved coaching staff.
The position group was an issue last season and that was before the unit was ravaged by injury during the season and by free agency after the season. Still, the Raiders have not paid considerable attention to the position this offseason.
The Raiders may have gotten this far in the offseason without addressing the cornerback position in more substantial way because they are trusting the defense's strength to help negate what is a clear weakness.
In a division that contains Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the Raiders plan to play to their strengths on defense this season, which is their defensive line.
If Malcolm Koonce can stay healthy and play well, opposite of the always-dependable Maxx Crosby, things should go well.
If the Raiders' group of interior defensive linemen and the defensive ends behind Crosby and Koonce on the depth chart give the Raiders a defensive line that can create pressure consistently, it would help their group of defensive backs tremendously. It appears that is the Raiders' plan.
Elandon Roberts is a downhill linebacker who can improve in pass coverage, but he will make it difficult to run against the Raiders, especially playing behind a formidable defensive line. Roberts and Devin White should provide a solid set of linebackers, and they appear deep at the position group.
While the Raiders' defensive backfield enters the season with many questions, the Raiders' ability to generate pressure from their defensive line and group of linebackers have been apparent so far in Organized Team Activities.
If they are able continue that during the season, it could make up for what appears to be a questionable defensive backfield.
