Raiders Make Strategic Roster Move to Boost Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders added another player to their roster on Tuesday. The Silver and Black added linebacker Jon Rhattigan by signing him off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
"Congratulations to client Jon Rhattigan signing with the Raiders active roster," said JL Sports on X/Twitter."
Raiders Add Linebacker to their Roster
"Rattigan played one game for the Steelers, seeing six special teams snaps in Week 2," said Charean Williams of NBC Sports.
"He was with the Panthers in training camp but signed with the Steelers' practice squad after final cuts."
"Rhattigan has played 53 games in five seasons, totaling 44 tackles and a fumble recovery."
"He has played only 20 defensive snaps in his career but has been a core special teams player with 1,024 snaps."
This comes just a day after the Raiders released veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt from their roster. Pratt was signed this offseason, but after four games, it did not work out for him or the Raiders. Pratt did not travel with the team to their Week 5 game, and that was the first sign of something not being right with Pratt and the Silver and Black. Now the Raiders turn the page and are looking to find the best replacement and find depth in the middle of their defense.
"Yeah. It's longer than I expected it to be, yeah. It depends on how you put it together and how it comes together, and I feel like there's no doubt that it's going to, and we just got to get it right and get away from the big plays that are causing huge impacts in games and get down to playing ball," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
"The big stats, the normal stats you look at, runs and passes and all that, it doesn't tell the story in this game. It's the big plays that happen in the kicking game and turnover for a touchdown, and those plays are so huge, and so we have to just get out of that kind of ball and get to just playing good football and we're running the ball better than the team that you're playing and you pass the ball better and those things work for you and win for you."
This is a move that we have to see and wait to see how it turns out. The Raiders are looking to end a four-game losing streak in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.