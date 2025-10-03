The Dangerous Line the Raiders, Geno Smith Are Balancing
The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 1 - 3 start, and that's largely due to their quarterback play. When the Raiders traded for Geno Smith, it was with the expectation that it would be an upgrade from the middling quarterback play Raider Nation was used to.
Instead, one could make the argument that the Raiders would've been better off if they had never traded for Smith at all. He leads the league in interceptions and has already thrown three in two separate games, just four weeks into the season.
QB Change on the Horizon?
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article going over which starting quarterbacks in the NFL are the most likely to get benched. Unsurprisingly, Smith is on the list and is one of the most likely quarterbacks to be benched if he continues playing the way he has been.
"Pete Carroll's whole deal as the new coach was to establish a win-now operation, and Smith was acquired to lead the charge, bringing veteran gravitas to the quarterback spot. Unfortunately, his worst tendencies as a risk-taker have contributed to the Raiders' slow start; he leads the NFL with seven picks in four games", said Benjamin.
Smith hasn't been helping the Raiders' offense, but it isn't like he's being set up for success either. The connection between Smith and Pete Carroll was meant to be special, but so far, it feels like Carroll has lost confidence in Smith, and that shows in their conservative playcalling.
Another reason why Carroll made it harder on Smith is by letting him play behind their terrible offensive line, while still having cap space and the means to trade for an offensive lineman or sign more depth at the position.
"Pickett, meanwhile, may be best known for bouncing between clubs as a trade chip, but he's still just 27, only a couple years removed from serving as a full-timer with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Raiders offense keeps having issues with ball security, isn't it possible Carroll will want to see what he has in the younger Pickett before opting for a total reboot of the position next offseason?".
I agree that if Smith continues to throw interceptions and limits the Raiders' offense, it is Carroll's duty to see what he has in his other options. It doesn't even have to be Kenny Pickett; Aidan O'Connell has experience as the Raiders' starting quarterback, or he may opt to go even younger and activate Cam Miller off the practice squad and see what he has in the sixth-round draft pick.
