Young Raiders Unit Has a Leader Worth Following
The Las Vegas Raiders have a growing bond that will play a significant role in how their defense performs this season. Second-year defensive tackle Jonah Laulu will have the chance to earn significant playing time next to veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler.
Last season, Laulu flashed his potential and looks to have improved over the offseason. Laulu has had a solid training camp and continues to develop. Butler has become a mentor, of sorts, for Laulu.
Following training camp, Butler credited Laulu with already being a talented pressure player. However, Butler also noted that, as was the case for him early in his career, Laulu has continued to improve against the run. Butler has taken Laulu under his wing, as he sees many similarities between the two of them.
"I think, and maybe I'm a little biased, because I see myself a little bit in him from the standpoint that he came in really strong as a pass rusher. I'm not going to say that he struggled in the run game like I did early on, but I would say that that's an area of improvement that he's focused on," Butler said.
"And I know it took me a little bit and a little minute to get there, as far as the run game goes, and I'm confident that he's going to get there because he's shown that he has the attitude, the right attitude to get there."
Following training camp, Laulu explained his relationship with Butler in further detail, noting that he is grateful for Butler's presence and influence.
"Adam has always been a great role model for me, especially last year, coming in, getting thrown in the fire. It's crazy because I've actually stolen some stuff from him. That's what I kind of like to do, like I've stolen things from Maxx [Crosby], or stolen things from him, and kind of incorporated them into my game. I'm really appreciative of him. And he got me my first sack, so I'm always in debt to him forever," Laulu said.
"My plan is to hopefully get him some sacks too because that's what he's done his whole career, is get the people next to him better. A lot of credit goes to AB; he's really helped me. I was just talking to him before I came in here, just asking him about earlier on in his career, being better at this and how did he get better at that? Where he lacked that, how did he get better in that area? And so on and so forth.
"And to hear that coming from him, it means a lot, because AB is a great player. He's been in this game for a long time. He's been around some great players, great coaches, and has been to the Super Bowl and won the Super Bowl. To be able to watch him, take things from him, and be able to learn from him and his mindset is very important for me.”
