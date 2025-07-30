Raiders Welcome Prized Addition with Physical Training Camp Practice
Pete Carroll is doing his best to change the culture and the identity of the Las Vegas Raiders. Early in training camp, the Raiders have been busy installing new schemes on offense and several new players on both offense and defense.
Las Vegas has its work cut out for it after a busy offseason. All eyes have been on No. 6 overall pick, Ashton Jeanty. Following training camp, Carroll complimented Jeanty's strong showings in camp so far.
"Yeah, he had a marvelous day today. I don't know if you guys saw the play when E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] just smacked him in the backfield and knocked him on his tail, and he bounced right back up. Didn't even faze him. Didn't even faze him. A perfect reaction of a response. And then the next carry he busted," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that Jeanty has meshed well so far with quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback is already aware of what Jeanty brings to the table.
"And the two of them, Geno [Smith] realizes already that he's a really natural football player, I'm talking about Ashton [Jeanty] now, that he's a really natural football player, and he knows he can count on him to make good decisions when he when he gives him chances, the ball is going to go to him in the passing game. He's going to get some balls. He's just so natural. He's like Brock [Bowers] is so natural at playing the game," Carroll said.
"You can sense that very quickly with guys. I know Geno already sees that in Ashton. And so, you asked how he's going to help him? Well, it'll help him by making so yards. Let's make a bunch of yards when we throw it to him, when you're running with them, and so that takes the pressure off the quarterback and having to drop back and sit in the pocket and try to move the ball that way, we're going to move the ball around in numbers of ways with what Chip's [Kelly] doing."
Jeanty has looked solid so far in training camp. He appears to be everything he showed while at Boise State. The rookie running back responded well in camp to a practice the Raiders coaching staff ensured would be physical.
Jeanty's size and running style raised questions about his durability on the professional level. It is early in the process, but so far, it does not look like that should be a concern for the talented running back.
