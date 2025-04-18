Raiders Make a Surprise Selection in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs heading into the NFL Draft in a few weeks. Most notably, the Raiders need help at running back, cornerback, and offensive line. The Raiders suffered significant losses in free agency and still need help restocking their roster.
Las Vegas lost half its defensive starters within the first few weeks of free agency. Although they have made additions, it is doubtful they have made up for all the talent they lost in free agency. Still, the Raiders have improved in some areas and still need improvement in others.
Adam Rank of NFL.com recently released a mock draft with first-round projections for every team in the National Football League. While many believe the Raiders will select running back Ashton Jeanty, Rank thinks he will be off the board before Las Vegas is on the clock.
Rank believes the Raiders will select cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"You would probably love for Travis Hunter or Ashton Jeanty to fall to this spot -- and they still could. Teams don’t always listen to me (which is fine). But if they're gone, there is enough depth in this class at receiver and running back to wait on those positions," Rank said.
"To me, it makes sense to take a cornerback to help the defense, given that there is currently just one player on the depth chart who topped five passes defensed last season. When I think of your past picks, Raiders, I think of speed, so I'll give you Barron, who posted a 4.39 40 -- tied for sixth-best among CBs -- at the NFL Scouting Combine, over Will Johnson, who has not run a pre-draft 40. You trusted me a year ago; do it again."
Las Vegas taking a cornerback is a legitimate possibility, as it is arguably the team's most pressing weakness after acquiring quarterback Geno Smith. While it is hard to imagine them passing on Jeanty to draft a cornerback, they should consider doing so if Jeanty is off.
The Raiders have more work to do this offseason, but it starts with putting together another solid draft class. Las Vegas must make the most out of the opportunity at hand.
