Geno Smith Brings Everything the Raiders Have Been Looking For
Once the new Las Vegas Raiders regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek got hired, they got straight to work on what they needed to do to setup the Silver and Black for success in 2025. The first and the most important thing that the regime has to do this offseason is to find a quarterback with experience, leadership, and one who will give them stability.
Carroll and Spytek came together and got their answer. It was veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders traded for Smith this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks and now have one good quarterback under center.
Carroll and Smith did do well together during their time in Seattle and the trust is there for both sides, and now Smith will have to go out there and prove he can get wins for this Raiders franchise that has been searching for them.
Well, Smith will hold it down for the 2025 season. The Raiders are still searching for their next franchise quarterback that comes after Smith. They have backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has started games for the team, but they still do not know if he is the future for the team after Smith.
The Raiders also drafted a couple of quarterback in the late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. But if they still need to find the future quarterback for this franchise, it can come in the 2026 NFL Draft. But for now, Smith will be the man for the Raiders, and if he plays well, he can be in Las Vegas for longer than many may expect.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Geno Smith will be the quarterback the Raiders needed in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Inside Podcast."
"Let us start with the elephant in the room, and that is Geno Smith, said Carpenter. "Clearly the number one guy. Let me just make this clear: as long as Pete Carroll is the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, every play, every down, every week, everyone will compete for their position. Nobody owns the spot, they lease ... But you are talking about a guy that has been in the league for 13 years, has played at a very high level, has matured and grown ... Geno proved a lot of people wrong."
"Geno Smith's most underrated ability is his brain. Man, that guy is smart. He knows how to throw the football ... His track record is throwing guys open."
