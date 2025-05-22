Las Vegas Raiders Offseason Grade for 2025
All of the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason moves had been spot on in 2025.
The Las Vegas Raiders are under a new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, and they have gotten to work on the team from top to bottom. The Silver and Black have it rolling this offseason and now they just have to go out there and prove it by winning games.
The Raiders brought in a veteran quarterback to help them bring stability and leadership at the most important position in the National Football League. The Raiders also beefed up their offensive line and in the 2025 NFL Draft, they drafted the best running back in that class, Ashton Jeanty.
The Raiders have also brought in a good coaching staff that gives them veteran leadership and knows what it takes to be successful in the NFL. Overall, the Raiders offseason has been special. But the only thing that matters now is winning a lot of games next season.
Pro Football Network gave the Raiders the surprising grade of a C for their offseason.
Notable Additions: QB Geno Smith (trade), G Alex Cappa, S Jeremy Chinn, CB Eric Stokes, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Devin White, LB Elandon Roberts, RB Ashton Jeanty, WR Jack Bech, WR Dont’e Thornton Jr., CB Darien Porter, OL Charles Grant, OT Caleb Rogers
Notable Departures: LB Robert Spillane, LB Divine Deablo, CB Nate Hobbs, CB Jack Jones, S Tre’von Moehrig, G Andre James, RB Alexander Mattison, QB Gardner Minshew II
"After a 4-13 record in Antonio Pierce’s lone full season as head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders made a change, replacing him with Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll. They also brought in a new general manager in John Spytek, signaling a new era for the rebuilding franchise," PFN said.
"The Raiders’ offense was plagued by lackluster quarterback play, so the front office reunited Carroll with his former Seahawks signal-caller, Geno Smith. The veteran’s QB+ grades have not been higher than a C+ in his time in Seattle, so he doesn’t come with a high ceiling. Still, he’s a solid quarterback and is certainly an upgrade over last year."
"Adding Alex Cappa gives them a starting guard option after they released Andre James, but at best, that feels like a neutral pair of moves rather than an upgrade on an offensive line that ranked 22nd last year. Jeremy Chinn was another nice addition, but considering what they lost on defense, it is another move that is a net negative and does not improve a defense that ranked 21st last year."
"The Raiders did put together a solid draft class, though, led by Ashton Jeanty. Their running backs combined for just 1,120 yards last season — the lowest total by any team since 2020. Jeanty provides an immediate boost and long-term stability at the position. Cornerback Darien Porter comes with plenty of upside, but he’ll be asked to do a lot with the losses of Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones."
