Podcast: Scouting & Breaking Down the Raiders QB Room
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode examines the quarterback room and why the most critical position on the football team has a bright future.
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled at the most critical position in football, quarterback.
No one can deny that, while many could argue why. GM John Spytek and Pete Carroll addressed those concerns immediately after losing Matthew Stafford, making the exceptional trade for the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback and now the Raiders’ signal caller, Geno Smith.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders' cornerback room carries the most significant concern of the Silver and Black defense, and while they do have talent, they are young.
One way GM John Spytek attempted to help was by selecting CB Darien Porter. The talented youngster has all the tools to be the next great Raider Nation cornerback.
Cornerback Darien Porter
Q: What's been your first impressions of the rest of the rookie class? And what are some things that you have been able to do to build a little bit of camaraderie with the guys so far?
Porter: “Everyone's excited. There's a lot of juice going around. Everyone, yeah we made it to NFL, but now the thing is to stay here and make your mark here. So, everyone's flying around. Everyone's got really good energy. We've only been here for two days, but you're already starting to form those relationships that you can lean on those guys. So, I think it's really special and I think over this weekend we're going to keep growing.”
Q: Did you see Pete Carroll practicing his back pedal warmups? What do you think of him bringing that kind of enthusiasm to rookie minicamp?
Porter: “I think it's awesome to have your head coach out there giving you that one-on-one, or with the other cornerbacks, giving you those kinds of tips with his gloves on. He's out there working on his press. So, it's funny, but I really appreciate it. And to see that kind of energy at rookie minicamp early in the process is awesome.
Q: Was he talking to you when he was showing that?
Porter: “Yeah, me and the other corners. It wasn't just me, but yeah.”
Q: Did you know his reputation for kind of developing defensive backs before you got drafted here?
Porter: “Everyone knows what he did in Seattle with Richard Sherman, the Legion of Boom. I was a big fan of Pete Carroll. I grew up a USC fan, so I was watching him in the early to mid-2000s with USC. So, for me, it's kind of surreal to have this kind of come full circle for me. Now he's my head coach in NFL and I grew up watching USC, so it’s just crazy.”
Q: Are there any defensive backs that he worked with in the Legion of Doom in Seattle that maybe you kind of model yourself after?
Porter: “He kind of caught him at the end of his tenure in Seattle, but Tariq Woolen is one. I mean, Richard Sherman's very similar. Both tall, long guys. But I think athletically, I fit a little bit more Tariq than Richard Sherman. But just looking to take all the coaching I can to get to the level of those guys.”
Q: There’s been a lot of talk on social media about wanting to see you play defense against Dont’e Thornton, another pretty tall and fast guy. When you look at somebody that big and that fast, kind of like yourself, what do you see when you see a Dont’e Thornton?
Porter: “I think he gives that unique challenge. You know, he's not just big, he's big and he can run. So, you've really got to be on point for the fast guys. You got to get your hands on them, try to disrupt the timing of the route. But we are one day in and I'm excited to keep going against him and Jack [Bech]. You know, iron sharpening iron.”
Q: When you talk about being a fan of USC growing up and Pete Carroll. What is that transition like? Like you said, it's kind of jarring a little bit. But what is it like to be, ‘Oh, that guy's my coach. He's not the guy I’m watching on TV; he’s coaching me now?’
Porter: “I think it's just now you're here, so you can't get too caught up in it. And I don't think I have, but draft night it was surreal talking to him on the phone. But now he's my coach and just got to do what he says and take all the coaching I can get.”
