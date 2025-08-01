This Raiders Vet Improved During the Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders added veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason to help bolster a quarterback room in need of an upgrade. However, the Raiders still have another talented quarterback they are familiar with and can trust.
Las Vegas has Aidan O'Connell in a reserve role behind Smith, who is the best quarterback O'Connell has played with in his career. Smith will help O'Connell continue to develop, as he showed up to training camp in peak physical position.
Following training camp, O'Connell noted that after entering his rookie offseason as the third-string quarterback and last offseason in a fierce quarterback battle, he feels this was the best offseason of his career. O'Connell has undoubtedly improved upon some of his biggest struggles.
"Yeah, it was a great off season. I really enjoyed getting to work. I stayed here. Me and my wife stayed here during the off season. Really enjoyed working out in the facility with coaches, familiar faces, so it's a credit to the strength staff, nutrition, trainers, everyone that's involved,” O’Connell said.
“Oli [Greg Olson] and Chip [Kelly] both have been super fun to work with. In the room with Oli, every day has been a real joy. We're both Boilermakers; he coached at Purdue for a little while, so it's just been a great relationship so far, and bouncing ideas off each other, the other quarterbacks as well. It's been fun to learn the system, but also fun to learn them and kind of pick their brain and see what they like."
With Geno Smith in Las Vegas, O'Connell now has the opportunity to continue improving as a quarterback, without the pressure of winning games while doing so. This likely took some pressure off O'Connell's shoulders.
The third-year quarterback has looked decisive in training camp. Although he still makes occasional mistakes, he is learning the third offense in three seasons. His first three seasons in the league, at that. O'Connell has made the most out of what has been a unique situation.
If he continues to have a productive offseason, he will be more than prepared if, and when he is called upon this upcoming season. While Smith will be the unquestioned starter, 17 games make for a long season. O'Connell must stay ready in case Smith unexpectedly goes down.
