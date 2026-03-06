Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Just Keeps on Kicking

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to make moves in what will only continue to be a busy offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' Situation

There are several players the Raiders ' coaching and roster instability have failed more than others. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is one of those players. O'Connell can start a few games competently, but he is likely a backup quarterback, which is okay. That is what the Raiders need.

Las Vegas is widely expected to add quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the upcoming NFL Draft. In O'Connell, the Raiders have a veteran quarterback who has proven what he can do in worse coaching and roster situations than what the Raiders will be in this season.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' release of Geno Smith only increased O'Connell's value. The Raiders have tried many different quarterbacks, while O'Connell has quietly played his role. With a quarterback coming in as the No. 1 draft pick, that is what they need from O'Connell off the field.

On the field, Las Vegas has a quarterback who can hold down their backup quarterback position and help Mendoza. O'Connell is a smart quarterback whose football IQ should mesh well with Mendoza's and Klint Kubiak's.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained how he views the roster-building process, as Las Vegas prepares to build around Mendoza.

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

O'Connell could serve as that quality player who can play the quarterback position, should the Raiders choose to bring Mendoza along slowly. Even if they choose not to, O'Connell is unquestionably a sound backup option for Kubiak and company.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Raiders' Changes Impact O'Connell, Too

The Raiders have made and will make a slew of changes this offseason, primarily to build around Mendoza. Las Vegas will fix many of the very things that have made O'Connell's development challenging since he was drafted. Las Vegas has the best offensive coach of O'Connell's career.

The Raiders' front office is going to give O'Connell the best collection of offensive linemen and pass catchers he has had in his career as well. This all only makes O'Connell more valuable than he was previously. Las Vegas may still add another veteran option, but they have a solid one in O'Connell.