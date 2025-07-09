Raiders' AJ Cole Makes Prestigious List
One position that often gets overlooked by many around the National Football League is special teams, especially when it comes down to punters and kickers. They both play a huge role in the game. A punter could flip the field for his team. A kicker could give a team a win with a clutch last-second field goal or a long field goal that gives his team 3 points instead of having to punt the ball.
One position that has been consistent for the Raiders during their long history has been the punter position. The Raiders have their history of great punters, and now it is no different with current punter, AJ Cole. Cole has been great for the Raiders since taking over as their starting punter. Cole is something special, not only for special teams but for the team as a whole.
Since coming to Las Vegas, Cole has gotten better each season, and he has him as the best punter in the NFL. When the Raiders see a big punt or need to flip the field, Cole always comes up big for the team. It has been special to see what Cole is up to next because he is always looking to get better, no matter how great he is. Anything to give the team and himself the upper hand, he is going to do it.
Cole has been consistent and great over the years, and that has landed him in the half-decade All-Team for the 2020s.
Ben Arthur of Fox Sports named Cole as the best punter in the 2020s so far.
"Cole has averaged at least 50 yards per punt three times since the start of the decade, and had a league-best 83-yard punt in 2023. He’s been a first-team All-Pro selection two times in the last five years.
Instead of waiting until the end of the 2020s to anoint an all-decade team, why can’t we create a squad now, with what we’ve seen to this point? We’ve reached the halfway point of the decade after all.
So we bring to you the "half-decade" team — essentially, an All-NFL first team for the past five seasons (2020-24). It’s modeled after the Associated Press All-Pro teams announced every year — 12 offensive players (including three wide receivers), 12 defenders (three inside linebackers) and six special teamers (placekicker, punter, kick returner, punt returner, core special teamer and long snapper)."
