Raiders Set to Lean on One Key Veteran
Today, all eyes will be on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are set for their home opener at Allegiant Stadium against their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders come into this game looking to get off to a quick start and a quick lead in the division.
This is an opportunity for the Raiders to show that they are coming this season and will be competing to win the AFC West. We are going to find out a lot about this Raiders team tonight.
The Silver and Black are looking to lean on their offense in this game, and they are going to lean on one veteran player on the offensive line. The Raiders will turn to guard Alex Cappa. Cappa was signed by the Raiders this offseason to compete with Jackson Power-Johnson for a starting role. Cappa was hurt for them time this offseason, and Cappa did not win the job coming out of camp. But with Powers-Johnson not being able to go in Week 3, Cappa will get his shot.
The good thing for the Raiders is that Cappa comes into this game with a lot of experience playing the right guard position. Cappa knows what to expect and is looking to be a strong point on this offensive line. Cappa is looking to take advantage of this chance. It is the next man up mentally for Cappa and the Raiders. Cappa is one position to keep a close eye on tonight. And if he plays well, there could be an opening to take over as the starter.
"I am very prepared," said Raiders guard Alex Cappa. "I mean, I have to be ready to play. That is what I have done my whole career. That is what I am going to keep on doing. And you never know when you are going to go out there, when you are not the first guy, and so you have to be ready. That is just your job at that point. I feel great.
Alex Cappa on the offensive line
"It is good. We have really good communcation. I have always been really big on communicating and working together and I think we have done a good job of that. And I definitely feel that out there."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.