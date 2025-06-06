This Position Group is Coming Along Nicely at Raiders' OTAs
The NFL Draft allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to address nearly all of their most pressing needs with young, talented players that they hope will be on the team for many years to come. John Spytek reeled in a solid draft haul, helping the Raiders add much-needed talent across the board.
While the addition of running back Ashton Jeanty rightfully gained most of the attention, the Raiders made other additions that should pay off immediately as well.
The Raiders drafted defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively. The two rookies join a defensive line behind a rehabbing Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler.
Las Vegas also has sizable tackles in Leki Fotu and Jonah Laulu. Laulu is a Las Vegas native. Fotu and Laulu are both 6'5 and push the scales at 300 pounds or more.
The Raiders may have a rotation of six solid defensive tackles, and can still play Tyree Wilson on the interior defensive line in certain situations. Two offseasons ago, the Raiders wisely kept more defensive linemen on the roster on cut-down day than any other position.
It may be a good idea for them to do so again this season, with Wilkins still working his way back from a foot injury he sustained last season.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about th team's group of defensive tackles.
"Love the group. The group has been – I think they spearhead--them, and the defensive ends; they spearhead the message about effort in terms of you see those guys running around. I know you haven't been at every practice, but they're running around after doing a tough individual with Robbie [Leonard] and his crew over there," Graham said.
"So, that's been the most positive thing that I could talk about here, without getting into any specifics. But the effort and how they play, the play style, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field. I'm an old linebacker coach, old D-line coach, but if I ever need a pick-me-up, I'll go sit in the room. Go sit in the room and just listen to them bond, and how they communicate is pretty cool."
