Analyzing the Raiders' 2025 Draft Haul
The Las Vegas Raiders took a respectable approach to the NFL Draft, addressing many of their biggst needs while also getting top value from the draft by trading back multiple times. The Raiders used their picks to fill as many holes as possible.
However, there are still plenty of holes that remain on the Raiders' roster after the completion of the draft. Las Vegas can still add players in free agency now that they know which holes must be addressed, as their needs have shifted post draft.
The Pro Football Network analyzed each of the Raiders' picks from their first draft with general manager John Spytek. Many believe the Raiders had a productive draft, and PFN gave Las Vegas a C.
"Are the Las Vegas Raiders ready to win now? If you believe the answer to that is yes, then this draft could be seen as the finishing touches on a surprise playoff team. However, as the only AFC team that went winless in division games last year, the Raiders look like a team that eschewed its vegetables in favor of desert, leaving them with some flashier pieces but a lot of holes," PFN said.
"Ashton Jeanty at sixth overall is fine given the lack of premier talent in this draft. While the positional value wasn’t ideal, Jeanty injects a huge playmaking boost to a run game that ranked last in yards per rush and yards after contact per rush in 2024. He might instantly be the best player on the offense, taking some pressure off of Brock Bowers and Geno Smith in the passing game.
PFN noted that the Raiders defense has been largely overlooked this offseason. However, Spytek and the Raiders are likely more confident in their free agency additions to the defensive side of the ball.
Las Vegas struggled with time of possession last season, which negatively impacted their defense. The Raiders' approach to revamping their roster this offseason appears to be more of a ball control type of offense, to protect a defense banking on the success of many unknowns.
"However, the Raiders weren’t exactly a finished product on defense, and proceeded to spend just two of their seven picks from Rounds 1-4 on that side of the ball. Cornerback Darien Porter might have to play right away after the Raiders lost Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones this offseason," PFN said.
"As much athletic upside as the Iowa State product possesses, that’s a tall task considering he was mostly a special-teams player until his sixth year in college. The other defensive add was DT Tonka Hemingway in the fourth round, an undersized interior player who likely won’t play many snaps right away.
Still, while the Raiders have focused on the offensive side of the ball Las Vegas, if all or even most of their offensive additions pan out, the Raiders should be a much improved team.
"The Raiders did need to add more pass catchers, and Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton add diversity to a wide receiver group that mostly consisted of underneath possession receivers entering the draft. Bech’s route-running should make him an early favorite for Smith, while Thornton’s home run speed is an interesting change-up that was a fine gamble in Round 4," PFN said.
"The offense should be improved, though it’s questionable if this is really an above-average unit unless some of the young offensive linemen like Jackson Powers-Johnson and D.J. Glaze prove to be plus starters. Las Vegas is more interesting than they’ve been since trading away Derek Carr, but they remain stuck in a difficult division with enough roster holes to make a playoff run a difficult proposition.
