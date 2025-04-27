Moments Ago: WATCH Yeargan, Spytek Talk Raiders NFL Draft
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway in the fourth round to help solidify their group of defensive tackles. The Raiders added multiple depth pieces to a thin position group in terms of talent.
John Spytek and the Raiders have put together a solid draft. Hemingway spoke to the media shortly after the Raiders drafted him on Day Three of the NFL Draft. Here is a partial transcript of his remarks.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Q: I was just curious what kind of interactions you had with the Raiders during the draft process and what's your thoughts about joining the Raiders?
Hemingway: "Interaction wise, I'm not really sure. I might've had an informal meeting or something with them, but that's pretty much all the interactions I remember. It probably could be more. But just being part of Raider Nation, it just feels good. Any place I was going to go, they’re going to get my all for sure. It's just a crazy excitement and just ready to get started."
Q: When you look at your transition to the NFL, what do you have to get better at?
Hemingway: "I feel like I can get better at everything, of course. But just something I just want to hone in on is definitely the run game. I feel like I can keep getting better and better in the run game if I just put my mind to it."
Q: I'm wondering what your thoughts are in joining a defensive line that includes Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins? And what do you hope to learn from them?
Hemingway: "It feels amazing just knowing that I can learn from people like that. It just means a lot. And just being able to go see and learn how to practice, how to take care of your body and everything, it'll be great to learn from people."
Q: I noticed you come from a pretty athletic family. I just wanted to get your take on who you think is the best athlete in your family?
Hemingway: "My brother, he got drafted, and it was like a whole thing. He was the best athlete in the family until it was my turn. And so, as soon as I got drafted, my dad really just gave me the title."
Q: I think you're one of five guys off that South Carolina defense that's already been drafted. What was it like being in that defense with so much NFL talent? And how do you think that can help you as you transition to this next level?
Hemingway: "It meant a lot. Seeing everybody flourish and just having guys like that and practicing with guys like that, it just brings a different competitor out of you. So, competing every day with them and talking trash to each other, it just meant a lot, even though it wasn't that long. But it's on to new things."
Q: I was just curious what you felt like your best attributes are? And what type of scheme do you feel you're best suited for?
Hemingway: "I feel like my skills are probably being an athlete, quick twitch, being able to use my IQ, and getting an understanding of the game. And I probably could fit in any defense really if I'm put in the right position to help the team."
