Jeanty's Undeniable Talent Will be Welcomed in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders struggled for many reasons last season. One of the primary reasons for their struggles was simply a lack of talent. While the Raiders have talent at certain positions, overall, the Raiders' roster lacks enough talent to win games consistently.
Last offseason, the Raiders used the draft to add a talented offensive threat at a position they did not need, and it worked out well for them. This offseason, they added a talented offensive threat at a position they desperately needed help with. They hope it works out just as well, if not better.
Las Vegas has an extensive list of needs this offseason. However, more than its need at any specific position, the Raiders could have selected with the No.6 pick; they needed talent. Ashton Jeanty checks that box significantly.
John Spytek noted at the team's press conference following the first round that Jeanty's talent could have led to him being selected before the Raiders. Spytek says the Raiders thoroughly prepared for the draft.
"We had a sense midday today that there was maybe some action up there, not quite sure who it was, but we just prepare for all the situations. And listen, if Ashton [Jeanty] would have gotten picked at five, then we would have been prepared with the next guy to pick, and we would have been super excited about that player, too. So, we stacked the board in a way where the top guy comes off the board, and the fact that it was Ashton, we're thrilled about," Spytek said.
Pete Carroll, who coached Marshawn Lynch and Reggie Bush, noted what makes Jeanty special.
"Well, there's a lot of things to talk about, but one of the things, he was hard to tackle. I mean, guys couldn't get him on the ground. And I compared him with a lot of players in the past, that skill to make people miss, to bounce off tackles, and to use the force of the tacklers," Carroll said.
"I think the word is dynamic for us. He has the ability to do all of it. He can run with power. He can run in short-yardage areas and find the spacing that he needs to make the plays, and he's got that marvelous ability, just on any play, he can score, and that's just such an exciting aspect to add to our football team. We just feel very fortunate."
