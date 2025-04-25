How Ashton Jeanty Fits the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had arguably the worst ground game of any team in the National Football League over the last two seasons. Two seasons ago, with Josh Jacobs leading most of the season, the Raiders finished with the third-fewest rushing yards in the league.
The Raiders have started four different running backs in the last two seasons. Although the Raiders' quarterback situation has undoubtedly held them back the most since Derek Carr's departure, their ground game has been just as big of a problem.
Las Vegas' ground game has gotten progressively worse. Last season, the Raiders averaged 3.6 yards per carry. The season before that, the Raiders. The season before that, they averaged 3.7 yards per carry. Three seasons ago, the Raiders averaged 4.8 yards per attempt.
While those 4.8 yards were an anomaly, as Jacobs was the league's leading rusher and received a ton of carries that season, it is clear the Raiders needed a dynamic running back to help improve what has been one of their top two weaknesses over the last couple of seasons.
Some frown upon teams drafting running backs high in the draft. Running backs are viewed as a luxury. Although the Raiders are not in a position to take luxury picks, for the Raiders, specifically, Jeanty is much more of a need than a luxury.
Las Vegas has many needs; there were no luxury picks as long as they picked a player at a position of need. While teams must often decide between best player available and position of need, the Raiders took a player who was both BPA and their most significant need.
Las Vegas drafted one of the best players for the second consecutive season. While they have plenty of other positions that they must address, passing on Jeanty would have been a mistake for John Spytek and the Raiders.
While Jeanty is not guaranteed to pan out in the National Football League, no player is guaranteed to. All the Raiders could do entering the draft was add the best players possible when they were on the clock. Drafting Jeanty does precisely that.
