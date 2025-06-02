Geno Smith Had Plenty of Reasons to Join the Raiders
After struggling for years at the quarterback position, the Las Vegas Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith. It was a move that instantly ended years' worth of shortcomings at quarterback that included four different starting quarterbacks over the past two seasons.
Smith's addition to a Raiders offense that has been one of the worst in the league over the past few seasons, should finally help turn it around. And now, Smith has elite teammates like Maxx Crosby to lean on.
Smith and Crosby have played multiple times over Smith's 11-plus seasons in the National Football League. While Smith undoubtedly has many more important reasons for being excited about his new start in Las Vegas,
"Yeah, it's the same as it was when we played him in Seattle, man. It's pressure every time, we're talking every time. Maxx [Crosby]is a great player. I got to know him a little bit more at the Pro Bowl a few years back, which was here. And just in my short time being here, just one of the hardest working guys I've ever seen, one of the guys who's more committed to football than anyone," Smith said.
Of Smith's many reasons for being excited about his new start in Las Vegas, he noted he is glad to be one of Crosby's teammates, instead of an opposing quarterback.
"He loves the game. You can tell he's passionate about it, and he's got a great leadership style. So, I think guys naturally can follow him, especially when you got a guy who's working that hard. And he's a special player, man, it's great to have him on my side now and not have to run from him, so it's really good," Smith said.
Still, having one of the best defensive linemen in the league was just one of the many reasons Smith seems to be a match for the Raiders.
"Everything about it. Coach [Pete] Carroll, Las Vegas, the Raiders, you know what I'm saying, the Silver and Black. This is a historic franchise, one of the most historic franchises in all of sports. And so, to be a part of that, to say I can wear this logo, and wear that helmet man, is special to me. But the players on this team, I watched a ton of film on them, a lot of great players on this team, and they're heading in the right direction. And so just wanted to be a part of that."
