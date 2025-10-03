Raiders Today

How Raiders Can Continue Offensive Momentum vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense was always expected to be bad in the 2025 NFL season, but their offense has been severely underperforming, too.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders have trudged to a 1-3 record so far in the 2025 NFL season. They came into the year with some optimism that they could be dark-horse playoff contenders behind a strong, explosive offense, while their defense was expected to hold them back.

None of that has come to fruition so far, apart from the Raiders' D being poor. After an encouraging start in the opener against the New England Patriots, Las Vegas has dropped three straight to the Los Angeles Chargers, a banged-up Washington Commanders squad, and a highly questionable Chicago Bears team.

The Raiders have yet to play a complete offensive game, even in their Week 1 win. The running game finally got going versus the Bears last week, but the passing game was a disaster, with Geno Smith throwing three interceptions for the second time this season. Can Las Vegas' offense bounce back in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts?

Colts' defense is vulnerable

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

1. Geno Smith over/under 238.5 passing yards

FanDuel has set Geno Smith's line for Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts at 238.5 passing yards. This is a tricky one, as Smith has been wildly unpredictable this season. He's easily cleared this line in both games where he didn't throw three interceptions, but he's also already racked up seven picks in just four outings.

The Colts have allowed just 223.8 passing yards per contest this season. However, three of the four quarterbacks they've faced this year are Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix, and Cam Ward — not exactly a gauntlet of the top gunslingers in the league. They gave up 360 yards to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams' passing attack in Week 4, and then starting cornerback Xavien Howard retired shortly after.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2. Ashton Jeanty over/under 66.5 rushing yards

Ashton Jeanty broke out in a big way in Week 4, gaining 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against the Chicago Bears. He added another 17 yards and two scores through the air as a receiver. He displayed what he's capable of if the Raiders can give him any kind of room to operate.

The Colts' run defense hasn't been nearly as stout as they hoped coming into the season. Outside of the opener, where they ran up the score quickly on the Miami Dolphins, they've given up 102 rushing yards per game to the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and Rams. Of course, Las Vegas has arguably the worst offensive line of the group, even if they might also have the most talented running back.

