Raiders’ Week 5 Test: Restore Faith or Fuel the Firestorm
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders were viewed as one of the top potential risers compared with last year. They overhauled both their roster and their sideline ahead of the campaign, bringing in Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith, and running back Ashton Jeanty to lead them in this new era.
Unfortunately, many of the issues that have plagued the Raiders in recent years have remained, despite all of the change, erasing the optimism that they built in the offseason. The offensive line play has been among the worst in the league, turnovers continue to bite them, and the defense is as porous as ever.
Within four games, they went from being considered a dark-horse playoff contender to a potential bottom-feeder this year. There's still time for the Raiders to turn things around in a struggling AFC conference, but the clock is ticking on Las Vegas' dwindling postseason hopes. It'll have to start in Week 5 if it's going to happen for this team.
Raiders clear underdogs in Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders let one slip out of their hands in their last outing. Matched up with a questionable Chicago Bears squad, they were a 54-yard field goal away from moving to 2-2. Instead, the kick was blocked by Josh Blackwell, as were their hopes at an even record through four games.
1-3 has been a historically difficult hole to climb out of and make a run at the playoffs. 1-4 has been virtually insurmountable. Only six teams have done it in the league annals. Las Vegas will want to avoid having to attempt to join the list.
They face a tough task to do so. In Week 5, they take on the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts, who could have remained undefeated had Adonai Mitchell not fumbled out of the back of the end zone, celebrating a would-be touchdown catch and run against the Los Angeles Rams.
Unsurprisingly, the Raiders are listed as heavy underdogs on the road in this one. FanDuel has them at +265 on the moneyline, favoring the Colts by 6.5 points. Indianapolis' defense hasn't been as stout as many expected it to be coming into the season, which opens the door for Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and the rest of Las Vegas' attack to keep pace.
However, the Colts' offense has been terrific behind a resurgent season from new quarterback Daniel Jones. He showed a few warts last game, throwing two interceptions, but the Raiders' pass rush isn't nearly as dangerous as the Rams'. The over/under is set at 47.5 points. It'll take a herculean effort for Vegas to pull off this upset, but it'll go a long way toward rebuilding the optimism they lost in the first four weeks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr to get all the Raiders' odds in the 2025 season.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Las Vegas' odds against the Indianapolis Colts.