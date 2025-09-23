1 Thing the Raiders Must Do Immediately
After another troubling defeat, the Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few issues to figure out.
Carroll Must Figure Things Out
FOX Sports recently released a list of things that were learned during Week 3. Las Vegas' need to create running lanes for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to run through is evident to anyone who watches this season's Raiders offense for more than a couple of drives.
Las Vegas' inability to open lanes for Jeanty has led to a 1-2 start on the season.
"Marshawn Lynch served as the centerpiece of the offense for a team that went to back-to-back Super Bowls during Carroll’s 14-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty No. 6 overall in this year’s draft with the idea of developing the Boise State product into the engine for their offense," FOX Sports said.
"But Jeanty has sputtered, totaling just 144 yards through three games and averaging 3.1 yards per carry. Per Next Gen Stats, Jeanty has a total of 32 yards BEFORE contact this season — which means he’s basically being hit at the line of scrimmage on most rushing attempts."
FOX Sports noted that although the Raiders' offensive line is undoubtedly the cause of the issues the Raiders are having, Carroll must work with what he has been given. Turnarounds take time. Carroll has to make the most out of what he has been given, which is more than some recent Raiders coaches.
"Making matters worse, the Raiders have no balance on offense. New QB Geno Smith has struggled to move the ball through the air, and he’s already been sacked 12 times through three games. Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season, hasn’t forgotten how to run the football," FOX Sports said.
"But whether it’s using heavier formations or getting him out in space in the passing game, Carroll and the Raiders must figure out how to get Jeanty more involved in the offense to create some explosive plays."
It is a long season, and the Raiders still have time to turn things around. However, they must make a change of some sort and do so soon. Moving Jackson Powers-Johnson back to center may be worth considering for the Raiders' coaching staff.
