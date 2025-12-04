The Problem the Raiders Must Address

The Las Vegas Raiders have shown incompetence all season long, with neither their offense nor defense being able to play off of each other at the right times. Their problem goes deeper than roster construction or player talent, but it starts at the head of the snake.

Their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers perfectly showcased how dead in the water the Raiders are in 2025. Their defense was able to hold the Chargers' offense in check for the beginning of the game, but back-breaking sacks taken from Geno Smith stalled out any hope of making the game competitive.

Week 13 Grade

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his tackle in the backfield against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Breech writes for CBS Sports, and he assigned each team a grade based on their performance in Week 13. The Raiders earned a D for their woeful loss to the Chargers, and they have a lot of work to do this season and beyond if they want to be taken seriously in the NFL.

"If the Raiders were hoping that firing Chip Kelly would fix their offense, that definitely didn't happen here. For the fifth time in his past six games, Ashton Jeanty didn't even top 50 yards rushing, and it's possible the Raiders might soon start regretting the fact they spent a first-round pick on him", said Breech.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It's probably better that the Raiders lost against the Chargers, as they're now guaranteed a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL draft. However, the manner in which they lost is what's concerning for this team. They didn't show any spark or rhythm, and it's far enough into the season where it seems like they never will.

"The Raiders offensive line continues to be a problem and Geno Smith felt that in a game where he got sacked five times (He's now been sacked 15 times in his past two games). On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders held the Chargers to just seven points in the first half before totally imploding in the second half. Pete Carroll has already fired two coordinators this season, and it's starting to seem like that maybe they weren't the problem".

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Pete Carroll is the root of all the problems for the Raiders. He isn't responsible for how his players play, but he's supposed to get them prepared and fired up to be playing in the Silver and Black. He has yet to take command of this team, and I'd be shocked if he were their head coach next season.

